Tecumseh Correctional Institute

June 12, 2017 Corrections Corporal Sarah Murillo was suspended without pay on Friday, June 9th, following an arrest by the Nebraska State Patrol. Murillo was arrested on Friday at 9:50 a.m. at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution for Unauthorized Communication with a prisoner and lodged in the Johnson County jail.

