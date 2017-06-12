'Spider-Man' comes to the rescue duri...

'Spider-Man' comes to the rescue during attempted purse-snatching

13 hrs ago

Raymond Evans was in the right place at the right time Monday morning to help a woman save her belongings from being robbed. "In the long run, if this happened to my grandma or mom, I wish somebody would help them, and I wish that God would provide an angel to be there and look out for my family members," Evans said.

