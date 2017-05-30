Sojourn Through Concrete Costs Teen $10K
A teenage motorist will be billed $10,000 to repair damages caused when he drove his car into freshly poured concrete on a Nebraska road. Media reports said traffic was snarled on May 24 as crews needed two hours to free the blue Honda Civic driven by Shadrach Yasiah, 19, who mistook the area on Old Cheney Road for an active turn lane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PaintSquare.
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Young Nebraska priests' chants become best-sell...
|May 26
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Vote for Hillary (Aug '16)
|May 22
|Hillary Is FILTH
|2
|Need Help from Lincoln Locals - Murder of Corri... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Justice for Corrie
|35
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|2
|Review: Ari Auto Repair
|Apr '17
|Khalid
|1
|Neighborhood Watch Coordinators?
|Apr '17
|trafconknight
|1
|http://sharingduty.com/?cash=5688
|Mar '17
|Lacylou
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC