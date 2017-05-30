Sojourn Through Concrete Costs Teen $10K

A teenage motorist will be billed $10,000 to repair damages caused when he drove his car into freshly poured concrete on a Nebraska road. Media reports said traffic was snarled on May 24 as crews needed two hours to free the blue Honda Civic driven by Shadrach Yasiah, 19, who mistook the area on Old Cheney Road for an active turn lane.

