Seniors Invited to Participate in Aging Partners Events June 5 Through June 11

Aging Partners invites senior citizens and the general public to attend a variety of senior-focused activities and classes in Lincoln and Lancaster County from June 5 through 11: NOTE: The Belmont Senior Center will be closed through June 9 for renovations. During this time, available services will be relocated to the JoAnn Maxey Senior Center, 2032 "U" St. "Dinner and a Show" featuring The L.U.G. Nuts , Cotner Center Condominium - dinner at 5:30 p.m., show at 6:30 p.m. For information on classes or to register, call 402-441-7575.

