Scientists were able to delete certain memories from snails. Their next target: PTSD
In this May 31, 2013, photo, an EEG net for detecting brain activity is being prepared for use by research assistant Sara Mason at the University of Nebraska's Center for Brain, Biology and Behavior in Lincoln, Neb. In this May 31, 2013, photo, an EEG net for detecting brain activity is being prepared for use by research assistant Sara Mason at the University of Nebraska's Center for Brain, Biology and Behavior in Lincoln, Neb.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black Hills Energy Responding To Gas Leak
|Jun 16
|How
|1
|If Illegal Dreamers Can Drive Why Not Illegal S... (May '15)
|Jun 12
|Eduardo Rammstein
|5
|Social Security is Yours, not the Governments (May '16)
|Jun 12
|Fredericka
|3
|Young Nebraska priests' chants become best-sell...
|May '17
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Vote for Hillary (Aug '16)
|May '17
|Hillary Is FILTH
|2
|Need Help from Lincoln Locals - Murder of Corri... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Justice for Corrie
|35
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC