Riley Unzicker Named Nebraska Player of the Year
Incoming Nebraska freshman Rylie Unzicker was named the 2016-17 Gatorade Nebraska Softball Player of the Year on Monday, June 5. Unzicker is now a finalist for Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year, which will be announced later this month. Unzicker was honored following an outstanding senior season for Millard South High School last fall, which culminated with the third Class A state championship of her career.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huskers.com.
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Young Nebraska priests' chants become best-sell...
|May 26
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Vote for Hillary (Aug '16)
|May 22
|Hillary Is FILTH
|2
|Need Help from Lincoln Locals - Murder of Corri... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Justice for Corrie
|35
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|2
|Review: Ari Auto Repair
|Apr '17
|Khalid
|1
|Neighborhood Watch Coordinators?
|Apr '17
|trafconknight
|1
|http://sharingduty.com/?cash=5688
|Mar '17
|Lacylou
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC