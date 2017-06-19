Report: WR Keyshawn Johnson Jr. Has Left The Nebraska Football Program
Nate Clouse of HuskersOnline/Rivals is reporting that incoming Freshman Wideout Keyshawn Johnson Jr. will not be in Lincoln this coming Fall. Johnson, who was a catalyst of the 2017 recruiting class with Tristan Gebbia, was cited back in June this year for possession of marijuana inside his dorm room in Lincoln.
