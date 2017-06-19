Public Invited to Celebrate Internati...

Public Invited to Celebrate International Yoga Day Wednesday at Woods Park

28 min ago Read more: City of Lincoln

The Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to attend a free yoga class to celebrate International Yoga Day from 7 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 21 at Woods Park, 33rd and "J" streets. Staff from the Lincoln Yoga Center will conduct a yoga workshop in the grassy area of the park.

Lincoln, NE

