Public Asked to Clean Up Fireworks Debris
Keep Lincoln and Lancaster County Beautiful encourages residents to properly dispose of fireworks debris following private and public Independence Day celebrations. Officials recommend allowing used fireworks to sit for several minutes and using water to make sure they are completely extinguished.
