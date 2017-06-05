Power Outage Affecting Small Area of ...

Power Outage Affecting Small Area of North Lincoln On Hot Day.

On a day when the temperature is above 90 degrees, it's never a perfect time for the electricity to go out in your home or business. For people living or working in one small section of the Belmont neighborhood in north Lincoln, they're managing to find ways to stay cool, after power was knocked out late Monday morning.

