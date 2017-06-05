Portions of Sumner and Oldham Streets to Close June 12
Beginning Monday, June 12, Sumner and Oldham streets from 53rd to 56th streets will be closed until September for water main replacement. Work also will be done on 53rd St. from Oldham to Sumner Streets and on 56th St. from Franklin to Oldham streets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Lincoln.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Young Nebraska priests' chants become best-sell...
|May 26
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Vote for Hillary (Aug '16)
|May 22
|Hillary Is FILTH
|2
|Need Help from Lincoln Locals - Murder of Corri... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Justice for Corrie
|35
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|2
|Review: Ari Auto Repair
|Apr '17
|Khalid
|1
|Neighborhood Watch Coordinators?
|Apr '17
|trafconknight
|1
|http://sharingduty.com/?cash=5688
|Mar '17
|Lacylou
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC