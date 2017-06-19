Portion of Jamaica North Trail Temporarily Closed Due to Storm Damage
The Jamaica North Trail from Old Cheney Road to S. 14th Street is closed due to fallen trees caused by Friday's storm. Users are asked to stay off the trail while the barricades are in place.
