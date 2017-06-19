Police arrest two after meth bust
Police say Tara Ellington, 42, and Erich Thixton, 29, were pulled over for not signaling a turn, near West Dawes and NW 4th St. Police say the searched the car on probable cause. The officer found a quarter pound of meth, two meth pipes, 9.8 grams of marijuana, digital scales, pills, and some cash.
