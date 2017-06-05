Obama, Trudeau have dinner in Montrea...

Obama, Trudeau have dinner in Montreal, discuss 'developing the next generation of leaders'

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KRVN-AM Lexington

Lincoln, Nebraska, June 6, 2017 -- The inaugural open house at the University of Nebraska Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center near Mead -- formerly the Agricultura... - Barack Obama may no longer be the president, but that's hasn't put a damper on his "bromance" with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. While in Montreal Tuesday for a speaking engagement organized by the Board of Trade of Metropolitan Montreal, Obama had dinner with Trudeau.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincoln Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Young Nebraska priests' chants become best-sell... May 26 True Christian wi... 1
Vote for Hillary (Aug '16) May 22 Hillary Is FILTH 2
Need Help from Lincoln Locals - Murder of Corri... (Nov '08) Apr '17 Justice for Corrie 35
News LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask... Apr '17 anonymous 2
Review: Ari Auto Repair Apr '17 Khalid 1
Neighborhood Watch Coordinators? Apr '17 trafconknight 1
http://sharingduty.com/?cash=5688 Mar '17 Lacylou 2
See all Lincoln Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincoln Forum Now

Lincoln Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincoln Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
 

Lincoln, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,872 • Total comments across all topics: 281,585,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC