Next Bud Crawford Fight Scheduled In Lincoln
Pro boxing is coming to Lincoln in August. ESPN announcing last night that unified junior welterweight world title holder and Omaha native Terrence "Bud" Crawford will fight two-belt world title holder Julius Indongo August 19th at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
