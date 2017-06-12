New Taking Charge Customer Satisfaction Survey
The annual Taking Charge Customer Satisfaction Survey is a little different than years before. Mayor Chris Beutler said that the survey will be sent out this week to randomly selected homes around each of the four City Council districts, and then will be available to everyone online in August.
