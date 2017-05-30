New Lux Ceramics Center Dedicated

New Lux Ceramics Center Dedicated

The LUX Center for the Arts' new Ceramics Center was dedicated with a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Saturday. With the opening of the Ceramics Center, the LUX, at 48th and Baldwin, officially doubles its' classroom space with the addition of two new ceramics classrooms and four new artists-in-residence studios.

