Nebraska State Patrol head fired; 6 o...

Nebraska State Patrol head fired; 6 others placed on leave

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this April 29, 2015, file photo, Brad Rice, the superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, testifies before the Government, Military & Veterans Affairs legislative Committee in Lincoln, Neb. On Friday, June 30, 2017, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced he has fired Rice, the head of the Nebraska State Patrol, and placed six other employees on paid administrative leave after an investigation found "inappropriate conduct" by senior staffers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincoln Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Black Hills Energy Responding To Gas Leak Jun 16 How 1
If Illegal Dreamers Can Drive Why Not Illegal S... (May '15) Jun 12 Eduardo Rammstein 5
Social Security is Yours, not the Governments (May '16) Jun 12 Fredericka 3
News Young Nebraska priests' chants become best-sell... May '17 True Christian wi... 1
Vote for Hillary (Aug '16) May '17 Hillary Is FILTH 2
Need Help from Lincoln Locals - Murder of Corri... (Nov '08) Apr '17 Justice for Corrie 35
News LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask... Apr '17 anonymous 2
See all Lincoln Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincoln Forum Now

Lincoln Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincoln Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
 

Lincoln, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,128 • Total comments across all topics: 282,148,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC