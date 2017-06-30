Nebraska State Patrol head fired; 6 others placed on leave
In this April 29, 2015, file photo, Brad Rice, the superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, testifies before the Government, Military & Veterans Affairs legislative Committee in Lincoln, Neb. On Friday, June 30, 2017, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced he has fired Rice, the head of the Nebraska State Patrol, and placed six other employees on paid administrative leave after an investigation found "inappropriate conduct" by senior staffers.
