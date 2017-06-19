Nebraska Football Recruiting: Friday Night Lights #2 Recap
On a Friday night somewhere in the vicinity of Stadium Drive & Interstate 180, the Nebraska Cornhuskers coaching staff held a party for not only their fans, but their recruits & targets at Memorial Stadium. Almost seven THOUSAND fans came to the Stadium with a fan fest before, then they hung out in West Stadium to cheer recruits and coaches alike.
