Motorcyclist Hurt In Weekend Crash
A 25-year-old Lincoln man suffered serious injuries after crashing his motorcycle on Highway 77 between Rosa Parks Way and West "O" Street Saturday night. Lincoln Police say witnesses told them they saw Michael Holmes traveling northbound on Highway 77 at roughly 100 miles per hour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Young Nebraska priests' chants become best-sell...
|May 26
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Vote for Hillary (Aug '16)
|May 22
|Hillary Is FILTH
|2
|Need Help from Lincoln Locals - Murder of Corri... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Justice for Corrie
|35
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|2
|Review: Ari Auto Repair
|Apr '17
|Khalid
|1
|Neighborhood Watch Coordinators?
|Apr '17
|trafconknight
|1
|http://sharingduty.com/?cash=5688
|Mar '17
|Lacylou
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC