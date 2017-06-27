Morrill Hill Admission is Free on Thu...

Morrill Hill Admission is Free on Thursday Nights

19 hrs ago Read more: KLKN

Morrill Hall visitors can mingle with the mammoths and pose with the Plesiosaur for free Thursday nights in July. The University of Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St., will offer free admission from 4:30 to 8 p.m. July 6, 13, 20 and 27. July 6, 6:30 to 7 p.m., Pop In Storytime , Mesozoic Gallery: Lincoln City Libraries staff will present stories, songs and movement to teach children about the natural world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLKN.

