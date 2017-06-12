Meth, Stolen Gun Recovered In South L...

Meth, Stolen Gun Recovered In South Lincoln Traffic Stop

22 hrs ago

A 45-caliber Taurus handgun and some rounds were recovered in a traffic stop Tuesday June 13, 2017. A 29-year-old man is in jail, after he was pulled over by Lincoln Police for outstanding warrants on Tuesday evening.

