Meth Bust On Interstate Leads To Arrests In Lincoln and Omaha
Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies recovered 35 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of $1.5-million during a traffic stop Wednesday morning in west Lincoln. It happened shortly after 8am along Interstate 80 near the NW 48th Street exit, where the SUV with California license plates was pulled over for a traffic violation.
