Mayor to Present February Award of Excellence
Mayor Chris Beutler today will present the Mayor's Award of Excellence for May to Police Officer Launa Groves who works in the Forensic Identification Unit of the Lincoln Police Department . The award will be presented at 3 p.m. at the beginning of the City Council meeting at the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th Street.
