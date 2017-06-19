Mayor Confirms He Wants New Recycling Agreement
Lincoln Mayor Chris Beutler has confirmed that he wants to re-negotiate a compromise on recycling reached earlier this year with the City council. The Mayor wanted Cardboard, paper and glass banned from the Landfill in order to encourage more recycling.
