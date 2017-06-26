Mayor Calls on Local Hotels and Motels to Train on Human Trafficking
Mayor Chris Beutler today encouraged local hotel and motel managers to have their staffs participate in a training program to help them recognize signs of human trafficking. The "Realize, Recognize and Respond" program, offered by the Coalition on Human Trafficking, also trains those in the lodging industry how to respond safely to suspected cases and how to inform law enforcement.
