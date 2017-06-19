Man's Death At North Lincoln Motel Ha...

Man's Death At North Lincoln Motel Handled Properly By LPD

20 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-AM Lincoln

Threats made toward family members inside a north Lincoln motel room early Sunday morning, ends with the gunman killing himself and Lincoln Police followed proper protocol during the investigation according to Chief Jeff Bliemeister. Police were called to Oasis Inn near 52nd and Cornhusker when some family members told staff that Jose Torres had a gun and threatened them.

