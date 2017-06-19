Man sentenced for possession of child pornography
Acting United States Attorney Robert C. Stuart announced that Richard Floyd Sandoval, 38, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was sentenced today in Lincoln, Nebraska, to 10 years in prison by United States District Judge John M. Gerrard, for possession of child pornography. In addition to the prison sentence, Sandoval will also serve an additional 15 years on supervised release and will continue to be required to register as a sex offender.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLKN.
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black Hills Energy Responding To Gas Leak
|Jun 16
|How
|1
|If Illegal Dreamers Can Drive Why Not Illegal S... (May '15)
|Jun 12
|Eduardo Rammstein
|5
|Social Security is Yours, not the Governments (May '16)
|Jun 12
|Fredericka
|3
|Young Nebraska priests' chants become best-sell...
|May 26
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Vote for Hillary (Aug '16)
|May '17
|Hillary Is FILTH
|2
|Need Help from Lincoln Locals - Murder of Corri... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Justice for Corrie
|35
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC