Man sentenced for possession of child pornography

Acting United States Attorney Robert C. Stuart announced that Richard Floyd Sandoval, 38, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was sentenced today in Lincoln, Nebraska, to 10 years in prison by United States District Judge John M. Gerrard, for possession of child pornography. In addition to the prison sentence, Sandoval will also serve an additional 15 years on supervised release and will continue to be required to register as a sex offender.

