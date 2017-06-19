Long Standoff Ends Without Problems At Northwest Lincoln Motel
More than seven hours of negotiations during a standoff at a northwest Lincoln motel ended peacefully Thursday morning for Lincoln Police, after a 48-year-old man wanted in connection with an incident Wednesday afternoon and for an outstanding warrant surrendered. Chief Jeff Bliemeister says with help from the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and the Metro Fugitive Task Force, they took Ricardo Jackson and a 29-year-old woman with him into custody around 8am.
