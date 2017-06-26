Lincoln Stars Coach Taking Job With Erie Otters
Lincoln Stars head coach Chris Hartsburg will take a job in the Ontario Hockey League as head coach of the Erie Otters. Hartsburg spent three years as head coach of the Stars.
