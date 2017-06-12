Lincoln man sentenced for possessing child pornography
Acting United States Attorney Robert C. Stuart announced that United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Christopher Rueter, 46, of Lincoln, Nebraska, to 57 months in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release for possession of child pornography. On August 8, 2016, while reviewing data for Peer-to-Peer investigations, Investigators of the Lincoln Police Department observed an IP address making known child pornography files available for sharing.
