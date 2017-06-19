Lincoln Leads National Bike Challenge
Lincoln is your leader this morning in the National Bike Challenge, ahead of last year's winner, Madison, Wisconsin, by 90,000 points. Cyclists in city's across the country log miles online, with prizes for top riders and potential benefits for cities.
