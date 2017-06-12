Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Depar...

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Receives National Accreditation

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced today that it has achieved national accreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board . This is the first time LLCHD has received national accreditation, which has been available to public health departments since 2011.

