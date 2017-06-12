Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Receives National Accreditation
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced today that it has achieved national accreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board . This is the first time LLCHD has received national accreditation, which has been available to public health departments since 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Lincoln.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If Illegal Dreamers Can Drive Why Not Illegal S... (May '15)
|Mon
|Eduardo Rammstein
|5
|Social Security is Yours, not the Governments (May '16)
|Mon
|Fredericka
|3
|Young Nebraska priests' chants become best-sell...
|May 26
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Vote for Hillary (Aug '16)
|May 22
|Hillary Is FILTH
|2
|Need Help from Lincoln Locals - Murder of Corri... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Justice for Corrie
|35
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|2
|Review: Ari Auto Repair
|Apr '17
|Khalid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC