Library Recommendations Revealed

A group of consultants presented their concepts and recommendations for a new downtown Central Lincoln Library to the City's Library Board Tuesday. If approved by voters, it will replace Bennett Martin Library at 14th and N as a branch library for the central part of Lincoln, as the home for special areas such as the Nebraska Heritage Room and the Polley Music Library, and as the Administrative Headquarters for the City's Library System.
