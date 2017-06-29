Laser Sparks New Behavior in Light

Hybrid TDI Sensors Feature Faster Line Rates and Higher Sensitivity Time delay integration sensors have been around for almost 40 years now. The concept originated from the days of film cameras, when the idea of opening the shutter and rolling the film at the... SemiNex LIDAR Products SemiNex delivers up to 25 W of pulse power in ruggedly designed TO9 and TO56 packages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Photonics Spectra.