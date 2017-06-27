Inmate gets 8-12 years for punching Lincoln prison guard
Authorities say Horner grabbed the guard March 26 last year at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln when the guard entered Horner's cell to look for marijuana the guard smelled. Prosecutors say Horner threw the guard to the floor and punched the guard several times before other guards intervened.
