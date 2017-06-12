Indoor Dog Park Coming To Lincoln
Nebraska's first indoor dog park will be in Lincoln. The 30,000 square feet building will able to hold up to 300 dogs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If Illegal Dreamers Can Drive Why Not Illegal S... (May '15)
|Jun 12
|Eduardo Rammstein
|5
|Social Security is Yours, not the Governments (May '16)
|Jun 12
|Fredericka
|3
|Young Nebraska priests' chants become best-sell...
|May 26
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Vote for Hillary (Aug '16)
|May 22
|Hillary Is FILTH
|2
|Need Help from Lincoln Locals - Murder of Corri... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Justice for Corrie
|35
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|2
|Review: Ari Auto Repair
|Apr '17
|Khalid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC