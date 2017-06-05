Household Hazardous Waste Collections Scheduled for June 16-17th

Lincoln and Lancaster County residents are encouraged to clean out unwanted chemicals by bringing their household hazardous waste to a collection event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 16th at Union College, South 52nd and Cooper Ave or on Saturday, June 17th at the ContiTech/Veyance facility, 4021 N 56th Street. These events are sponsored by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and coordinated in partnership with Union College and ContiTech/Veyance.

