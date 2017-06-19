Health Department Offers Extended Vac...

Health Department Offers Extended Vaccination Hours

1 hr ago

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is offering additional immunization opportunities this summer to serve eligible children who may be excluded from school if they do not meet vaccination requirements. Vaccinations are available at the Health Department, 3140 "N" St., on the following days: Nebraska law requires private and public school students, kindergarten through grade 12, to submit written verification of their immunization status by October 19, or 60 days after classes begin.

