Ground Broken for New Fire Station June 9

Lincoln Fire and Rescue invites the public to a groundbreaking ceremony for a new fire station at 9 a.m. Friday, June 9 at 4600 W. Adams . The new station will replace the current Fire Station 11 now located just inside the western edge of the Lincoln Airport property.

