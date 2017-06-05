Four Huskers In Field At Junior World...

Four Huskers In Field At Junior World Team Trials

Collin Purinton is one of four current Huskers who will wrestle at the USA Wrestling Freestyle Junior World Team Trials this Friday at the Devaney Center. Four current members of the Nebraska wrestling team are set to compete at the USA Wrestling Freestyle Junior World Team Trials this Friday at the Bob Devaney Center in Lincoln.

