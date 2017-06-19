Fire Engulfs Home Northeast of 14th and Saltillo Road
Fire destroys a home on the outskirts of Lincoln Tuesday morning, as firefighters from several nearby departments worked in the heat to knock it down as quickly as possible. Southwest Rural, Southeast Rural, Hickman and Hallam volunteer fire departments responded to the home north of 14th and Saltillo Road around 11:30am, when a neighbor reported seeing smoke and flames.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black Hills Energy Responding To Gas Leak
|Jun 16
|How
|1
|If Illegal Dreamers Can Drive Why Not Illegal S... (May '15)
|Jun 12
|Eduardo Rammstein
|5
|Social Security is Yours, not the Governments (May '16)
|Jun 12
|Fredericka
|3
|Young Nebraska priests' chants become best-sell...
|May 26
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Vote for Hillary (Aug '16)
|May 22
|Hillary Is FILTH
|2
|Need Help from Lincoln Locals - Murder of Corri... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Justice for Corrie
|35
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC