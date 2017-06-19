Ex-Employee Embezzles From Church Daycare
A former employee is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from a church day care program in Lincoln. Amanda Haumont is charged with felony theft for lying about and getting paid for overtime hours while she worked as director of Little Lambs Child Development Center at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church.
