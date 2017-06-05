Eclipse Expert to Give Presentation J...

Eclipse Expert to Give Presentation June 19

17 min ago Read more: City of Lincoln

Hyde Memorial Observatory invites the public to attend a free presentation by eclipse expert Dr. Kate Russo Monday, June 19 at UNL. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. at Henzlik Hall, 1430 Vine.

