Eclipse Expert Adds Presentation

Those interested in this summer's solar eclipse now have two opportunities to hear from eclipse expert Dr. Kate Russo: The previously announced free program begins at 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 19 at UNL's Henzlik Hall, 1430 Vine Street. This event is part of Hyde Memorial Observatory's 40th Anniversary celebration.
