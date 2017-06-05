Dietrich Trail Bridge Closed June 12 Through 14
The Dietrich Trail Bridge near 19th and Holdrege streets will be closed Monday, June 12 through Wednesday, June 14 due to UNL's work on N. 17th Street. The suggested detour is 21st Street south from Lintel Park, to "Y" Street west to rejoin the trail at Antelope Parkway.
