Details for Uncle Sam Jam Celebration...

Details for Uncle Sam Jam Celebration announced

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KLKN

Mayor Chris Beutler today invited area residents to the City's annual Uncle Sam Jam Independence Day celebration at Oak Lake Park, Monday, July 3. Activities will begin at 3 p.m., and the fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m. Soul Dawg, a horn-driven, funk rock band will perform from 6:15 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The group's dynamic sound is fueled by a seven-piece lineup of area music veterans. They play high-energy hits from bands such as Earth, Wind and Fire, Parliament, James Brown and Stevie Wonder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLKN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincoln Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Black Hills Energy Responding To Gas Leak Jun 16 How 1
If Illegal Dreamers Can Drive Why Not Illegal S... (May '15) Jun 12 Eduardo Rammstein 5
Social Security is Yours, not the Governments (May '16) Jun 12 Fredericka 3
News Young Nebraska priests' chants become best-sell... May 26 True Christian wi... 1
Vote for Hillary (Aug '16) May '17 Hillary Is FILTH 2
Need Help from Lincoln Locals - Murder of Corri... (Nov '08) Apr '17 Justice for Corrie 35
News LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask... Apr '17 anonymous 2
See all Lincoln Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincoln Forum Now

Lincoln Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincoln Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Lincoln, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,928 • Total comments across all topics: 281,968,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC