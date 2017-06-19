Details for Uncle Sam Jam Celebration announced

Mayor Chris Beutler today invited area residents to the City's annual Uncle Sam Jam Independence Day celebration at Oak Lake Park, Monday, July 3. Activities will begin at 3 p.m., and the fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m. Soul Dawg, a horn-driven, funk rock band will perform from 6:15 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The group's dynamic sound is fueled by a seven-piece lineup of area music veterans. They play high-energy hits from bands such as Earth, Wind and Fire, Parliament, James Brown and Stevie Wonder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLKN.