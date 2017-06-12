Deputies Arrest Two Men Related To St...

Deputies Arrest Two Men Related To Stolen Credit Card Info

23 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-AM Lincoln

Two men are in jail, after Lancaster County deputies find over 100 credit cards with stolen information on them, during a traffic stop Tuesday morning in west Lincoln. Sheriff Terry Wagner says a mini van was stopped for speeding on Interstate 80 at the NW 48th Street exit around 8:30am.

