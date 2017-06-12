Deadline Extended for Storm Drain Mur...

Deadline Extended for Storm Drain Mural Project

The application deadline has been extended to Friday, June 23 for local artists who want to help promote Lincoln's water quality by painting storm drain inlets. The purpose of the "UpStream Art - Lincoln" project is to use the City's stormwater infrastructure to send messages about protecting the water and environment.

