Council Re-Authorizes Entertainment District, Considers New Landfill
The Lincoln City Council has re-approved the Haymarket Entertainment District. The authority to close streets and allow people to walk from bar to bar, carrying liquor, was first approved in 2013.
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black Hills Energy Responding To Gas Leak
|Jun 16
|How
|1
|If Illegal Dreamers Can Drive Why Not Illegal S... (May '15)
|Jun 12
|Eduardo Rammstein
|5
|Social Security is Yours, not the Governments (May '16)
|Jun 12
|Fredericka
|3
|Young Nebraska priests' chants become best-sell...
|May 26
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Vote for Hillary (Aug '16)
|May 22
|Hillary Is FILTH
|2
|Need Help from Lincoln Locals - Murder of Corri... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Justice for Corrie
|35
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|2
